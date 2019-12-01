Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties with Sri Lanka on official tour

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday departed for Sri Lanka on a two-day official tour.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the foreign minister would hold meetings with the newly elected Sri Lankan president and the prime minister besides meeting his Lankan counterpart during his two-day visit.

The FO spokesperson further told that the two countries would hold in-depth discussions on bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, on Nov 19, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had felicitated the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

During the telephonic conversation, he extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan, which he had accepted.

PM Khan had said the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of President Rajapaksa and added that he was hopeful of the country and its people of achieving greater success and prosperity under the newly elected president’s stewardship.