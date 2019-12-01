Punjab IGP expresses determination to curb crime, terrorism

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir on Sunday said that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch have played a fundamental role in the elimination of terrorists and miscreants across the province and a remarkable reduction in incidents of terrorism has been observed.

During his visit to the CTD Headquarters and Special Branch Headquarters Robert’s Club, he said that the process of eradication of terrorists especially their facilitators and financers should be continued and there should by a special monitoring of such groups and organisations which promote extremism and sectarianism. He added that delay in security clearance cases of citizens shall not be tolerated at all and such cases should be completed within given timeframe whereas Special Branch should keep the district police aware of the activities of the criminals.

During his visit to the CTD Headquarters, CTD Additional IG Muhammad Tahir Rai told him that there has been 90 per cent reduction of terrorism in the province during 2019 and no sectarian-based -terrorism has been seen in the province during last three years. He added that terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Jahngvi (LeJ) has been completely swept away from Punjab whereas effective actions are being taken against Al Qaeda and Daesh as well.

He further said that during last 11 months, 281 cases have been registered against terrorists and facilitators and 310 terrorists and their facilitator have been arrested. He revealed that challan of 267 accused have been submitted into courts among them 136 accused have been awarded sentences by the court whereas the rest of the cases of the accused are under hearing. “Five suicide jackets, 100 kg ammunition material, 125 hand grenades, 200 detonator, 15 kalashankoves, multiple pistols and bullets have been recovered from them,” he said, adding that 173 accused have been arrested for providing financial support to the terrorists and 12 million rupees terror fund has been recovered from them.

The IGP praised the initiatives of CTD and directed CTD to continue the operations ensuring cooperation in this regard.

During his visit to the Special Branch Headquarter Roberts Club Additional IG Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh briefed the IGP about the organisational structure and performance on which the IGP directed that Special branch has a crucial role in maintaining peace in the province so intelligence wing must be further empowered for the timely provision of information and also for before time reporting of any potential crisis or situation.