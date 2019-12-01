Parliamentary body to mull appointment of ECP members on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee formed over the appointment of the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) members Balochistan and Sindh will meet on Tuesday at Parliament House to ponder over the names forwarded by the government and the opposition for the three posts.

The treasury and the opposition forwarded their nominations for appointment of the ECP members to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani, who transmitted these names to the committee for consideration.

Moreover, Sanjrani and Asad Qaisar will also hold an important meeting on Monday to discuss matters pertaining to the appointment of the ECP members.

According to details, the development came after Sanjrani received a letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif sent recommendations for ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan to Asad Qaiser and Sanjrani.

For the post of ECP member from Sindh, the PM had proposed the names of Justice (r) Sadiq Bhatti, Justice (r) Noorul Haq Qureshi, and Abdul Jabbar Qureshi, according to a copy of his letter. He had recommended Dr Faiz M Kakar, Mir Naveed Jan Baloch, and Amanullah Baloch for the office of the ECP member from Balochistan.

Shehbaz had recommended Nisar Durrani, Justice (r) Abdul Rasul Memon, and Aurangzeb Haq for the post of ECP member from Sindh. Whereas, for ECP Balochistan member, he proposed the names of Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Muhammad Rauf Atta and Rahila Durrani.

Shehbaz had also written a letter to the PM, suggesting names for the post of the chief election commissioner. He had proposed the names of three personalities who are “eminently qualified” for the position that comprised former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa, former ambassador to the US Jalil Abbas Jilani and ex-civil servant Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar.

He had maintained that PM Imran should have initiated this process of consultation a long time ago. I am starting this procedure to prevent the ECP from getting non-functional, the PML-N leader added.

Earlier, PM Office had raised objections on the names recommended by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner. The suggested names were Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar.

Jaleel Abbas Jilani remained principal secretary of former premier Nawaz Sharif and worked as chief secretary Punjab under CM Shehbaz Sharif. Nasir Mehmood Khosa is considered close to the Sharif family and Akhlaq Tarar has also worked as a federal secretary.