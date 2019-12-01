New batting sensation now has as many centuries in Australia as his captain and coach put together

ADELAIDE – New batting sensation Yasir Shah, who has rocked the world and redefined Pakistani batting Down Under forever on Sunday, reached a major career milestone by equaling the collective efforts of his captain Azhar Ali and coach Misbah-ul-Haq during his 113 run innings in the first innings of the second Test at Adelaide.

The captain and coach collectively made one century between them in Australia, scored by Azhar Ali at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2016. Yasir Shah now has the same number, following his century in the ongoing Test match against Australia.

The new batting discovery, who impressed with the bat in the first Test at the Gabba as well, now has the same number of Test centuries in Australia as some of the legends of Pakistan cricket. These include Younis Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammed Yousaf and Saeed Anwar.

Shah, who has been the best batsman for his side in a testing series, also has displayed part-time leg-spin on the tour.

Experts believe that if he can work on his bowling he might actually become a genuine all-rounder given the undisputed batting skills that he has displayed.

“Clearly, we’re giving the ball to the wrong blokes and the bat to the wrong ones,” coach Misbah-ul-Haq said while talking to The Dependent at the end of Pakistan’s first innings.