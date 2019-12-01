IGP takes note of Dadu honour killing

KARACHI: Taking note of the honour killing of a minor girl in Dadu, Sindh Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam has sought a report into the matter.

According to reports, the IGP directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dadu to submit details of the incident while also calling on him to take swift action against the culprit(s).

The incident occurred on November 21 in Johi, a small town in Dadu, where an 11-year-old girl was stoned to death in the name of honour and was later secretly buried.

The police responded to the reports and arrested the victim’s parents along with two abettors. A case was also registered with the Dadu police.

According to the FIR, the girl’s father, and her four brothers along with another relative had “hatched a conspiracy for the murder of the girl and killed her by stone-pelting”. They then bought a shroud and buried her near Lak graveyard.