Hotel owner abducted for Rs25m ransom rescued, five kidnappers held

JHELUM: The police rescued a man abducted for ransom of millions of rupee and arrested five kidnappers including a UK national woman and two cops of Punjab Police here on Sunday.

According to details, Arif Mehmood, a private hotel owner was kidnapped by armed men some one week earlier.

The culprits through whatsapps of the abductee, had demanded 25 million rupees from his brothers settled in United Kingdom, for his release.

However, the police traced the culprits by using modern scientific techniques and arrested them during a raid besides safe recovery of Arif Mehmood.

The nabbed abductors included a UK national woman and two cops of Punjab Police and they were being interrogated.