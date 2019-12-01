Govt taking steps to promote tourism: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail says the government is taking steps to promote tourism in the country.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Vintage car rally at Governor House in Karachi, he said a flourished tourism sector will not only help in generating revenue but also project soft image of the country across the world.

The Governor said vintage car rally organized by Heritage monitoring club of Pakistan is in line with the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan to promote tourism in the country.

The Governor announced to arrange an international event in collaboration with the Heritage monitoring club to further the goal of the promotion of tourism.