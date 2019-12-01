Four people killed on way to court in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Four people were killed on their way to court in Nowshera Virka tehsil of Gujranwala on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Azam, a resident of Dera Shah Jamal, his son Tauqeer, nephew Tahir and friend Sufian died on the spot.

The station house officer (SHO) of Saddar Gujranwala police station said that the victims were heading to court for the hearing of a case against them.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the family of the victims accused a relative, Iqbal of killing the four men as Azam had been granted bail in a case days earlier which involved the murder of Iqbal’s nephew.

Investigation is underway and police have begun searching for the suspects.