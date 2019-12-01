Five killed as tractor-trolley overturns

Five women were killed while five others sustained serious injuries when a tractor-trolley turned turtle in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, about 30 women were going for cotton picking on a tractor-trolley when it overturned while trying to cross another vehicle near Head Taunsa.

As a result, five of them died on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident.

In a statement issued by the CM Office, the chief minister sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical care to the injured people.