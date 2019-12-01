Fire erupts at Cybernet-StormFiber head office in Karachi, no casualties reported

KARACHI: Internet service provided by Cybernet-StormFiber in Karachi was down, as fire erupted at the company’s head office late Saturday night. No injuries casualties were reported.

According to a statement issued by StromFiber after the incident, the fire was contained without causing any loss to equipment or services.”As a precautionary measure, however, our power systems including the primary and secondary UPS were taken offline and the electric utility has also temporarily disconnected power to the site, causing an outage in our network in Karachi,” the statement said, adding: “Our team has initiated our disaster recovery processes.”

According to reports, the fire broke out on the administrative floor of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Cybernet-StormFiber head office situated at the Lakson Square building no 3, in Karachi.

Internet access for StormFiber customers was restored by Sunday morning.