Fifth Gen War platoon makes daring escape from comments section filled with pro-democracy commentators

A platoon within the Fifth Generation Warfare Corps of the security forces made a daring escape from a comments section filled with pro-democracy commentators.

“The enemy was everywhere,” said Captain Pak4LifE. “However, we remained calm and exited the situation.”

“The enemy was very well entrenched in the area,” she said, referring to the comments section on the YouTube upload of the trailer of the new Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar film Kaaf Kangana. “Our position was very weak there. That much was sure after the first exchange of fire. They were heavily armed and were quite the juggatbaaz.”

“However, before exiting the area, we managed to get a couple of words in,” she continued. “To no avail, however, as even those managed to make things worse.”

“Luckily, our other colleagues from our other arms would be helpful in this regard, as one of the enemies was posting from his own actual name. Let’s see how his juggats stand against the Vigo 4-by-4 parked outside his house, say, right about now,” she concluded, looking at her watch.