FC man martyred, two militants killed in N Waziristan attack

–ISPR says two soldiers wounded after India attacks Pakistani check-posts from across LoC

RAWALPINDI: At least one soldier was martyred while three were injured in two separate incidents of violence along the Line of Control and North Waziristan near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Sunday, according to the military’s media wing.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the “FC post in North Waziristan” came under attack by the terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district near the border.

“During the exchange of fire two terrorists were killed, while Lance Naik Muhammad Imran was martyred,” he said in a tweet. “Two FC personnel were also injured in the shooting,” said the ISPR chief.

Fencing along the Af-Pak border is underway to deter the militants from entering the country.

The military-led massive construction program, launched in mid-2017, is installing a pair of nearly 3-meter-high chicken wire fences, with a 2-meter gap between each one, and topped with barbed wire, along the nearly 2,600-kilometer border.

Additionally, hundreds of new outposts and forts have been built or are under construction. Pakistan says fugitive militants, after having fled counterterrorism operations, have taken refuge in Afghan border areas and plot cross-border attacks from there.

Officials insist the border fencing program will help prevent terrorist infiltration and the movements of smugglers in either direction, addressing mutual security concerns. The fence runs through rugged terrain and snow-capped mountains as high as 12,000 feet. The border security plan, officials estimate, will cost about $500 million.

LOC FIRING LEAVES TWO INJURED:

Separately, after a brief lull, the LoC has heated up once again, with fresh ceasefire violation by the Indian forces leaving two Pakistan Army soldiers injured.

According to a tweet by the DG ISPR, unprovoked Indian firing on Pakistani check-posts at the Rakhchikri, Rawalakot sectors injured two Pakistani soldiers.

“Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along LOC. Mortar rounds fired on Pakistani post. Indian fire effectively responded. During exchange of fire two officers of Pakistan Army got injured,” he tweeted.

Tensions have been on the rise between India and Pakistan after the two nuclear-armed states almost went to war after the Pulwama attack.

India scrapped Article 370 that recognised the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan responded sharply to the move, downgrading diplomatic ties with India and suspending trade with New Delhi.