Chief Justice Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, has said that every institution of the province has to play its role in the provision of justice to the common man.

He said this while inaugurating the newly constructed building of district and session court in Quetta.

He said that the work of the judiciary is to provide justice to everyone in society.

The Chief Justice said that peace has been restored in the province due to matchless sacrifices of security forces.