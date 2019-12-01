Dec will be last month of PTI govt: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be toppled by the start of next year, saying December would be Prime Minister Imran Khan’s last month in power.

Talking to media persons in Quetta, Fazl, who spearheaded the Azadi March against Imran-led government, said that the opposition must get rid of mafia ruling the country.

Fazlur Rehman further said that the Azadi March sit-in was a “historic event” which affected the political environment in the country, adding that it would be good if our allies take advantage of the situation arising out of the anti-government sit-in.

He said his party was not interested in striking any deal, such as charter of democracy, with the ruling PTI owing to its ‘incompetence’. If the PTI was interesting in strengthening democracy, it would have capitalised on the already-signed charter between the political parties.

The JUI-F chief went on to say that the country was moving towards degradation and the crisis had increased, adding that his party continues to stage protest across the country.

He claimed that the Panama Papers was an international pressure which was used against the political leadership. It may be noted here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the premiership after his name surfaced in Panama Papers for owning offshore companies.

Thousands of protesters have converged on Pakistan’s federal capital, under the banner of ‘Azadi March’, seeking to de-seat Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The caravan, which set off from Sindh on October 27, reached Islamabad on October 31.

During the sit-in, opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the ruling PTI government. On November 1, Fazl gave the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign. However, the so-called deadline was later extended. It has been extended multiple times now.

Till now, despite several meetings, negotiations between the protesters and the government have failed to reach any result.