Country on the path to development, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the government is undertaking measures to set the country on the path to development.

CM Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country was heading towards sustainable development, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been given the mandate to govern for five years and those rooting for the government to fail would be severely disappointed.

The chief minister criticised previous governments for destabilising the country by politicizing institutions and giving free rein to corruption.

CM Buzdar said that under the premiership of Imran Khan, corruption would be eliminated from the country.