Aitzaz Ahsan defends law minister over extension faux pas

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Sunday said that holding Law Minister Farogh Naseem responsible for clerical errors in the army chief’s extension paperwork was “ludicrous”.

The lawyer said that it was wrongful to single out Naseem for whatever inefficiencies were found in the legal documents put forth in the case pertaining to the extension of the Chief of Armed Staff (COAS).

He said that such work was not done by the minister’s themselves usually, rather it was relayed to the secretaries who could make errors.

Earlier during the hearing of the case, Aitzaz Ahsan said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan held no jurisdiction over the prime minister’s decision as to whose tenure he wants to extend and whosoever he wishes to appoint next.