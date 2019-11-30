Two more succumb to dengue fever in Karachi

KARACHI: Two more people diagnosed with dengue fever succumbs to the disease in Karachi on Saturday.

As per details, a woman, resident of North Nazimabad and a three-month-old baby of Gulshan-e-Malir passed away in a private hospital of the metropolis due to dengue fever.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell Sindh, the tally of those who have fallen to the dangerous virus has climbed to 42 in the province.

As many as 15,304 individuals have been diagnosed with the dengue fever in the province in the ongoing year, revealed the Sindh Dengue Surveillance Cell report.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell, 14, 241 people have fallen ill due to the disease in Karachi Sindh alone during the ongoing year.

Dengue cases in Pakistan exceed 50,000. In the past 24 hours, 229 people have been diagnosed with the dangerous virus primarily carried by female mosquitoes.