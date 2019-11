KARACHI: Two bogies of Shalimar Express derailed in the washing yard at the Cantt Station Karachi on Saturday.

The two bogies of the Shalimar Expressed derailed at the time when it was ready to travel to Lahore from Karachi.

The railway track has been closed after the incident while other trains which were ready to other cities including Awami Express and Sindh Express had to wait for hours for clearance of the track.