Shehbaz sends recommendations for CEC position to PM

ISLAMABAD: As the incumbent chief election commissioner (CEC) is to retire soon, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has sent three recommendations for the post of election commissioner to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He has proposed three names in a letter, stating them as “eminently qualified” for the position.

The names are former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa, former ambassador to the US Jalil Abbas Jilani and retired civil servant Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar

“It is my earnest hope that the merit of these persons will be appreciated for urgent consideration in accordance with the law. Should you require any additional information/clarification, this can be made available forthwith,” the letter read.

The incumbent CEC retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza will say farewell to his office on December 6.

The letter, which is dated November 25, was dispatched to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat on Friday night according to a PML-N’s spokesperson.

“The Prime Minister shall in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, forward three names for appointment of the Commissioner to a Parliamentary Committee for hearing and confirmation of any one person.”

“Consultative process required under the above provision should have been initiated by [the prime minister] much earlier,” it read.

“However, in an attempt to avoid possible discontinuity in the functioning of the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan), which is a constitutional body, I am taking the initiative after a long wait with a hope to hear from you,” Shehbaz said in the letter.

“I would strongly urge that this time we must endeavor to avoid any such impasse by making serious, sincere and genuine effort to evolve a consensus,” the letter said.

In another letter, Shehbaz sent recommendations for ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The suggestions were sent in response to a letter from Qaiser and Sanjrani, which was sent to Shehbaz on November 5.

Shehbaz recommended Nisar Durrani, Justice (retd) Abdul Rasul Memon and Aurangzeb Haq for the post of ECP member from Sindh.

Meanwhile, for the position of ECP member from Balochistan, the opposition leader recommended Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Muhammad Rauf Atta and Rahila Durrani.