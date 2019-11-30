PTI govt inaugurates Babar Azam

ISLAMABAD/ADELAIDE – The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Friday inaugurated the country’s top batsman Babar Azam. The inauguration ceremony was held in Islamabad at 8:30 am at the start of the second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia in Adelaide.

The inauguration ceremony, which saw Prime Minister Imran Khan cut the ribbon in front of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, also featured Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Banners surrounding the area at the time of the inauguration celebrating the PTI government’s achievement of unveiling ‘Babar Azam – the top four, Test batsman’.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s T20 captain who was mentioned on the fourth position in the batting lineup unveiled by the team ahead of the day and night Test at Adelaide, is the latest world class project inaugurated by the PTI.

“Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and I agreed over the past week that Babar Azam should bat up the order and the government started working on the project,” Asad Umar said while talking to The Dependent on the sidelines of the event.

“This is the first special initiative of the Planning and Development ministry under my watch, and there are many more to come,” Umar added.

At press time, the officials were mulling the inauguration of Mohammed Abbas who returned to the Test side in the second match at Adelaide.