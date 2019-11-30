PM says CJP Khosa did not criticise legal team in order

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa did not criticise the government’s legal team in the order issued by the court in the General Bajwa extension case.

The prime minister was addressing a signing ceremony of Service Level Agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority and major private commercial banks for rapid agriculture loans in Lahore.

However, Imran avoided speaking more on the matter.

“The matter has been solved now, I don’t want to talk on it further,” he said.

The prime minister heaped praise once again on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“Usman Buzdar does work quietly and people don’t even get to know about it,” he said. “He should publicise his work a bit so people get to know about it.”

The development comes a day after the Punjab government shuffled the police and bureaucracy.

During his speech, Prime Minister Imran also lashed out at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“Fazlur Rehman came to Islamabad to win diesel permits,” he said.

The prime minister said that there was a mafia in the country which was afraid that their corruption would be exposed and they will be thrown in jail.