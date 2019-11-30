Picking judges

Competence should remain paramount

The decision by the Parliamentary Committee on Judicial Appointments to conduct interviews of nominees for elevation to the superior judiciary should be seen as an attempt by politicians to restore the balance in their favour, but it should be given some more thought, because it seems to be an attempt to graft a concept developed in the USA’s presidential system, onto a parliamentary system. The danger to be guarded against is to ensure a tendency that has already been observed, where judges have been appointed because of their political prominence rather than their legal acumen. Until the present system was developed through the 19th and 20th Amendments, where the Parliamentary Committee vets the work of the Judicial Commission, the executive pretty much had free reign in a system which was pretty much opaque, and which left high court chief justices with a few judges who were never assigned any cases to hear, for fear of the disgrace to the judiciary this would lead to.

The Bar has noted that in the UK, where interviews of prospective candidates has started, the interviewing panels include experts. Perhaps the parliamentary committees doing the interviewing should include such experts. One means of ensuring their presence would be for the Committee itself to prescribe additional qualifications for members, so that while party leaders would not face any restriction on their right of nomination, they would have to nominate members with some expertise. There might be some conflict of interest if a legislator was a nominee, though it must be remembered that the example of ‘senatorial courtesy’ quoted is of the Senator given a smooth path to confirmation if named for a judicial appointment.

That elected representatives would take a heightened interest in judicial appointments, which had been one the executive’s prerogatives, was perhaps inevitable. It was probably also welcome. However, this must not mean that judgeships should degenerate into jobs for the boys. This has not happened in the USA, and indeed the standards of appointment there have become higher with time. The process, however, remains highly political, and there have even been recent instances of partisanship which are not edifying examples for this country. These posts are extremely important, affecting the entire administration of justice, and how the laws passed by Parliament are understood.