One earns respect through character, not position, says CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa said on Saturday that a person earns respect through his character, not the post he holds.

The chief justice said so while addressing the Dera Ghazi Khan Bar Association. He urged judges and lawyers to not let their personal interests affect their professional duties.

CJP Khosa said the dignity of their profession lies in strong characters.

“One should never make a compromise on their self-respect,” he said, urging lawyers to seek knowledge and work hard.

“Practicing law is a dignified profession,” the chief justice said. “Lawyers should heed on their character building.”