Imran directs Punjab chief secretary, IGP not to succumb to any pressure

LAHORE: Newly appointed Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Azam Suleiman Khan and Inspector General Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir called on PM Imran Khan on Saturday.

IGP Shoaib Dastagir briefed the prime minister about law and order in the province and steps being taken to improve the police system.

PM Imran directed him to utilise all the available resources for the protection of life and property of the people. He also tasked him to forward recommendations regarding reforms the police system.

The chief secretary apprised PM Imran about the measures for the betterment of administration and good governance in the province.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed both the chief secretary Punjab and IGP to work freely and not to succumb to any pressure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Lahore on a day-long visit.

In his last visit on October 28, PM Imran Khan had emphasized the early implementation of local government system while directing to complete the plan in this regard on time.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Punjab Municipal Services Program in Lahore, PM Imran had said, “The incumbent government has brought a revolution in Pakistan with the establishment of the local government system.”