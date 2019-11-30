Hafiz Saeed, others to be indicted in terror financing case on Dec 7

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday announced that it would indict Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and other leaders of the banned outfit on December 7, on charges pertaining to terror financing.

Saeed, JuD’s deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Mohammad, Professor Zafar Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Yahya Aziz and others were presented before the court under strict security.

According to Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo, the court was provided copies of the nearly two dozen cases registered against the JuD leaders during the hearing which was presided over by Judge Malik Arshad Bhutta.

The state’s counsel requested the court to hold daily hearings since the copies had been provided. At this, the lawyers for the JuD leaders, Naseeruddin Nayyar and Mohammad Imran Gul, argued that they be given a week’s time so that they can carefully examine the documents and prepare their arguments.

When the state counsel pressed for daily hearings nonetheless, Judge Bhutta said: “The law binds us to hold a fair trial with properly prepared arguments. That’s why everyone should be given time.”

On July 3, the top 13 leaders of the JuD were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The Counterterrorism Department (CTD), which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab, declared that the JuD was financing terrorism from the massive funds collected through non-profit organisations and trusts, including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, etc.

These non-profit organisations were banned in April as the CTD, during detailed investigations, found that they had links with the JuD and its top leadership.

Subsequently, on July 17, Saeed was arrested from Gujranwala on charges of terror financing by the Punjab CTD. He was sent to prison on judicial remand after the CTD presented him before a Gujranwala ATC.