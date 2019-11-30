Govt committed to promote economic activities: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the government is committed to promoting economic activities in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Chromite Processing Unit at Muslim Bagh in Qilla Saifullah today, he said such units will also be set up in mineral reserves area of the province to boost up the exploration work of minerals.

Earlier, Chairmen Balochistan Development Authority Akbar Lashari briefed the Chief Minister that one hundred tons of chromite will be processed daily by the unit.