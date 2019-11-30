Four Baloch women ‘forcibly abducted’ in Awaran

Four Baloch women have been forcibly picked up from different parts of Awaran district in Balochistan, according to reports by rights activists shared on Twitter on Saturday.

According to a tweet by rights activist associated with Amnesty International, Rabia Mehmood, four Baloch women named Sakina, Sayad Bibi, Nazal and Hameeda have been forcibly picked up from district Awaran in Balochistan.

Getting reports about four Baloch women getting forcibly picked up from diff parts of Awaran. Women: Sakina, Sayad Bibi, Nazal, Hameeda. — Sakina (left) was forced into displacement due to conflict previously. pic.twitter.com/ImbN8H8u3B — Rabia Mehmood – رابعہ (@Rabail26) November 30, 2019

According to a statement by the Baloch Human Rights Organisation, two of the women were abducted from Pirandar Zelag area of Awaran. The organisation demanded their immediate and safe release.

The rights organisation also said that Sakina’s teenage sons were abducted earlier this week and called HR Minister Shireen Mazari to take steps to ensure their return.

An activist stated on Twitter that such incidents were the reason why they protested for missing persons and called for an end to enforced disappearances.