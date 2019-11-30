Elections to be held after completion of five year tenure of present Govt: Firdous

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said elections will be held in the country after the completion of five years constitutional period of the present government.

In a tweet on Saturday, she pointed out that the JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in his addresses to the parliament also used to stress that the parliament should complete its constitutional tenure.

She reminded that the son of Maulana and his other party members are also sitting in this parliament.

Regarding the foreign funding case of PML (N), Firdous Ashiq Awan said the party furnished only a single page reply before the Election Commission.

“New elections will be held but only after completion of PTI government’s tenure. We are simply following Molana’s advice as he used to say in the past that every government should complete its tenure,” she wrote.

“Right after the departure of Mian Nawaz the chaotic state created by PML-N spokesperson is mitigating. The one page that they have submitted in election commission also seems of Qatari origin,” she further wrote.