Criticising CPEC, conspiracy against Pak-China friendship: Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Saturday that criticism on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a conspiracy against the friendship between Pakistan and China.

Addressing a press conference here at PR headquarters, he said that anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create differences between Pakistan and China, however, Pakistani nation was standing with the CPEC.

He said that conspiracies had been hatched in several countries like Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya and several other countries and the same enemy wanted to destabilize Pakistan through any conspiracy.

Talking about the recent situation about extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javaid Bajwa, the minister said the government would successfully amend the law about the extension within six weeks instead of given six months.

He said the COAS deserved the extension as he strongly hit India by supporting the opening of Kartarpur Corridor and turned the positive sentiments of Sikh community towards Pakistan.

“Credit of peace in neighbouring country Afghanistan also goes to Bajwa as well the installation of fence along the Afghan-Pakistan border for the security of country and region,” he added.

The minister said the COAS also supported in developing relations with China, Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

He said that Bajwa was also standing with the democratic government.

To a question, he said the PTI could easily amend the law about extension through simple majority, however, he added no political party would oppose the amendment even if it was required in the constitution for extension in the services of COAS.

“We did mistakes in this regard but our will was pure,” he added.

He said that Federal Minister Farogh Naseem was a competent lawyer and the mistake made in the draft of extension, was not made by him.

To another question, he expressed his reservations about the law and order situation in Punjab, however, he expressed the hope that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would correct the matters successfully.

About Kashmir issue, the minister said that Kashmir was life line for Pakistan and the narrative about Kashmir could never be changed.

To another question about student unions and politics, he said that he was the big supporter of student unions so that young talented and educated leadership could be produced.

Criticising the opposition leaders, he said that Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif wanted to remain in the news so why they connected the terrorist incident and London Bridge with their presence in the city which was their foolish attitude.

He said that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari would also be released through plea-bargain.

“Fazalur Rehman should also understand that he could get nothing through his sit-in in Islamabad,” he added.

Rasheed said that it was a commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would not give NRO to anyone.

He said that some conspirators were designing against the country by raising the prices of commodities, wheat and sugar and sometimes these elements support Fazlur Rehman type politicians to destabilize the government, adding that they

could never be succeeded.