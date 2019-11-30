Boy held for rape and murder of two minor nieces in Vehari

VEHARI: The police have arrested a teenage boy for murdering his two minor nieces after raping them.

Vehari DPO Akhtar Farooq said that the incident took place in Basti Chamanabad of tehsil Mailsi in Vehari where accused Muhammad Azhar raped 7-year-old Sania and six-year-old Fauzia and strangled them to death to hide his crime.

Both unfortunate girls left home for the local mosque on Thursday afternoon and when they did not return, their families informed the local police about the disappearance of the girls.

Bodies of the missing girls were recovered from the agricultural fields. Their postmortem report proved that the two girls were strangled to death after rape.

The police over suspicion arrested Muhammad Azhar 17, a resident of the same area and also the paternal uncle of the killed girls who confessed the crime.

The slain girls were laid to rest at native graveyard amid tears.

A case was registered against the wicked culprit at the concerned police station and an investigation was underway.