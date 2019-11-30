Bilawal says govt won’t be able to fix Gen Bajwa issue

LONDON: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday took a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) government for its inability to legislate over the past one year, saying the army chief’s extension would also remain in limbo due to such incompetence.

The Supreme Court had allowed the government conditional permission to extend Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by six months, provided that it made a law on the matter during the given time period.

Speaking during his speech at PPP’s 52nd Youm-e-Tasees in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal questioned how the government would be able to legislate on such an important matter when it was not able to pass any laws during its first year in power.

“The entire government, its ministers and the prime minister could not draft a single notification in three months,”

“Now the matter of the army chief’s extension will be brought to the parliament,” he said.

“The people who were not able to get even a single law passed during their one year … how will they be able to create consensus on such an important piece of legislation within six months?” he asked.

Furthermore, Bilawal assailed the government on a variety of issues, ranging from inflation to targeting of opposition parties and suppression of media.

Bilawal also credited his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari for initiating the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and warned the government that his party would not allow them to make the multi-billion project “controversial”.