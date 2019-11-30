Another gaffe as newly-drafted govt summary accidently grants extension to Jehangir Karamat instead

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government faced yet another embarrassing moment when, in the newly drafted government summary, it granted an extension to former chief of army staff General Jehangir Karamat instead.

The government is still to pass a legislation in the parliament about the nature of extensions for military chiefs, but presented the new summary to the court nonetheless.

“Well, I suppose it’s alright as long as the government passes the legislation as was instructed by the court,” remarked Justice Mansoor Ali Khan. “But this choice is a bit odd, given how the government was only just claiming that it was the last fellow who was indispensable.”

“H-he…he is, M’ Lord,” replied a non-plussed Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan. “What seems to be….oh…oh my God…Farogh, you dumb piece of…oh, sorry M’Lord, sorry.”

When contacted, the former four-star general said, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

“Now, if you fellows excuse me, I have my Armoured Corps C-type uniform ready. I mean I wear it everyday in the evenings for dinner, but to get it more ready than ready.”