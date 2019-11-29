Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Tournament’s city qualifiers concluded in all 21 cities

PESHAWAR: Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Tournament’s city qualifiers have concluded in all the 21 cities. City champions from Swabi, Chitral and Bannu have been decided in addition to Swat, Buner, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Upper and Lower Dir, Nowshera, Charssadda, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan and Malakand.

The 21 city champions will face each other within their four regions of Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat in the eliminators and eight teams (two from each region) will qualify for the Super eight-stage. The Super eight-stage, semifinals and the finals will start from 13 December at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar.

At the city level, DFA Veteran FC was defeated by DFA Chitral FC in a one-sided match which DFA Chitral won by 4-0.

The match was played at Government School Parade Ground. Rasool scored two goals in the first half of the match to solidify the lead for his team. Later on, his teammates Zia and Izhar scored two more goals to discover the victory of their team.

In Swabi’s Bakhmail Stadium, Kakakhel FC beat Waisal Red FC by 4-1. KakaKhel FC’s Naveed, Izhar and Javed scored three goals in the first ten minutes to put their team in a leading position. Later on, in the 29th minute, Waisal Red FC’s Janzeb scored the maiden goal from his team. Izhar from Kakakhel FC then scored in 35th minute to seal the deal for his team to claim the title of Swabi City Champions.

Similarly, in Bannu, the city title match was played between Bannu Red FC and Malik Saad Academy FC at Maidan ground. Amir from Malik Saad Academy FC scored the maiden goal to get his team over the line in this closely fought contest.

Ufone Brand Ambassadors and football stars Jadid Khan Pathan and Riaz Ahmed visited various schools, universities and colleges where they interacted with the young students and provided them with their insights on techniques of playing competitive football. The students were also given a chance to play exciting games and win tournaments merchandise and gifts.

This year’s tournament in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first edition of the championship, whose three previous editions enjoy immense popularity with the youth in Balochistan. The expansion of the championship to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a testament to Pakistani Telecom Company’s commitment to promoting football in the country.