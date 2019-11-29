Suspension of Abrar ul Haq’s appointment as Red Crescent chief extended

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended the suspension of an official order announcing the appointment of singer-turned-politician Abrarul Haq as the chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) till the next hearing.

The court order came during the hearing of a petition filed by the outgoing PRCS chief Dr Saeed Elahi who was appointed by the previous government of the PML-N. In the previous hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had suspended the appointment orders of the PTI leader, remarking that the “law cannot be violated by anyone”.

During today’s hearing, Haq appeared in the court along with his counsel who contended that the petition against the appointment of the PTI leader is “non-maintainable”.

Later on, upon asking for it, the federal government was given until Thursday next week to submit its response over the matter.

Haq was appointed as the new chairman of the Society on November 15. A notification was issued in this regard by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination which was later approved by President Dr Arif Alvi.