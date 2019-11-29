Students across Pakistan march for unions, freedom

–Several thousand people demonstrate in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad against budget cuts, militarisation of educational institutes

–Participants says revival of student unions will provide mature political leadership to country

LAHORE: Thousands of students and civil society activists held demonstrations in at least two dozen cities of the country in a protest against the budget cuts in higher education, growing militarisation on campuses, and ban on student unions.

The annual student march, organised by the Progressive Student Collective (PSC) in major and small cities, including Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Islamabad and Peshawar, saw the participation of members of civil society, leftists and progressive academics, who expressed their support for the cause.

In Lahore, a large number of students started gathering at Nasir Bagh and then marched towards Charing Cross (Faisal Chowk) amid chants of ‘Students want Freedom’ to hold a brief sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly.

The impressive turn-out in Lahore was owing to the month-long efforts of the organisers, which also caught the mainstream media’s eye after a video of students singing revolutionary anthems went viral on the eve of the Faiz Festival.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Ammar Ali Jan, a professor at the Forman Christian College University (FCCU), said that anger among students was simmering for a long time and the recent cuts in higher education, harassment in universities, anti-people policies of the government had added fuel to the fire and students were forced to take to streets to get their voices heard.

Mohiba Ahmed of the PSC told Pakistan Today that the students showed up in large numbers because the space for freedom of expression was shrinking every day on campuses.

“They cannot expect us to face harassment on campuses and stay silent,” she said alluding to a recent scandal at the Balochistan University, which revealed the collusion of university staff and security personnel posted there in blackmailing the students.

“Militarisation of the educational institutes is a major issue among the countless problems faced by students,” she added.

A student, Muhammad Irfan said the private educational institutes treat students as ‘slaves’; they have no say in the policies concerning students nor are they allowed to protest against the policies. “If we go public with our reservation, we risk a suspension,” he added.

In an interesting development, the administration of the Government College University (GCU) locked the main gates of the campus in a bid to stop its students from participating in the demonstration when it started congregating at Nasir Bagh.

KARACHI:

In Karachi, protesters, among them students, parents, civil society, gathered at Regal Chowk and then marched towards the Karachi Press Club.

Rights activist Jibran Nasir, while speaking to the media, said: “I have come to support our country’s future. Students are our future. We must realise that our future will never be bright if we keep on lighting monuments of the past.”

“Any real and new leadership that comes forth in the country, will not cross through the corridors of Aabpaara and Pindi. It will come from colleges and universities,” said Nasir, referring to the military handpicking the politicians to rule the country. Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan students also took part in the rally in Karachi.

ISLAMABAD & PESHAWAR:

In Islamabad, a large number of students gathered outside the National Press Club where they staged a demonstration in support of their demands. Similar scenes were reported from Peshawar where a large turnout of students demanded access to higher education and restoration of student unions.

‘UNIONS NEED TO BE RESTORED’:

The revival of student unions—highlight of the march—was also supported by politicians, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

In a tweet, he said: “The PPP has always supported student unions. The restoration of student unions by SMBB was purposely undone to depoliticise society.”

“Today students are marching in the #StudentSolidarityMarch for the restoration of unions, implementation of right to education, end to privatisation of public universities, implementation of sexual harassment legislation, right to student housing & the demilitarisation of campuses. The spirit of activism and yearning for a peaceful democratic process from a new generation of students is truly inspiring.”

In a tweet, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said: “I fully support restoration of students unions, ban on students unions is anti-democratic, we can always ensure that students politics must remain violence free and regulations may be introduced for smooth functioning but ban on students politics amounts to limit future politics.”

‘DEMANDS OF PROTESTING STUDENTS’:

The Students’ Solidarity March insists that the government must ensure the following:

Lift the ban and hold elections for student unions; abandon privatisation of educational institutes, and reverse a recent decision of school and college fee hike; the state should pledge free education for all; no more budget cuts for the Higher Education Commission, or sacking of educational staff; at least five per cent of the GDP should be allocated for education; abolish the semester system; lift a ban on students from participating in political activities; end the intervention (in the name of national security) of security forces in educational institutions, and release all students held captive; establish committees to investigate incidents of sexual harassment, and ensure women are made a part of the set up; all universities should have a library, hostel and provide transport and an internet connection; modernise education systems according to the modern scientific requirements; set up schools and colleges in lesser developed areas, and increase the quota of students coming from outside main cities; establish research centres for a transition from fossil fuel energy to renewable energy in public sector universities; and announce April 13 as a national holiday to honour slain Mashal Khan.