SHC adjourns hearing of Iqama case against Faryal Talpur, Nasir Shah

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of Iqama case against Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leaders Faryal Talpur, Nasir Shah and others till December 6.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Agha Faisal of the Sindh High Court heard the Iqama case where Nasir Shah’s counsel was ordered to continue arguments. He said that Shah had ended his Iqama in 2012 and also submitted related documents.

The lawyer continued that it was a fake case filed against his client and the petition was not maintainable for hearing. He added that the matter did not come under the jurisdiction of the high court to declare someone as ineligible.

The SHC’s judge said that the Supreme Court (SC) had declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ineligible as he had lied before the court. To this, the counsel said that it was the top court but the high court has no authority to declare ineligibility.

On November 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a notice to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur on a petition seeking her disqualification as member of the Sindh Assembly.

Talpur is accused of concealing details of her assets in her tax returns details that were filed in the ECP.

The notice was served on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar. The ECP has asked the PPP leader to file her response on December 9.

Speaking to journalists, after the hearing of the plea, Arslan Taj said the PPP stalwart had not disclosed the details of her assets in her tax returns filed in the ECP, while a plea over holding an Iqama is also under trial in the Islamabad High Court against her.

Holding Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani responsible for the late in the case, Taj alleged that he is not impartial and acting as a spokesman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).