Sharjeel Memon’s family members seek pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: The family members of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh minister, Sharjeel Memon, on Friday sought pre-arrest bail in the Sindh High Court.

The family members including wife, mother of Sharjeel Memon, who is accused in different corruption cases including assets beyond income and money laundering, filed a petition to get pre-arrest bail from the high court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Memon and eleven others are accused in the corruption reference. The co-accused include Zeeshan, Izhar Hussain, Muhammad Sohail, Saifullah Lohar, Agha Ahsan, Shaukat Ali Thebo, Waseem Akhtar Thebo and Kamran Gul.

He was arrested by the accountability bureau in 2017 and remained in jail for 20 months. He is currently out of jail after the court granted him bail.