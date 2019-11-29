Saad Rafique’s remand extended till Dec 9

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique till December 9 in the Paragon housing society scam.

According to details, the PML-N leader scuffled with security personnel for barring his party workers from meeting him.

On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved the filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption.

Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of the society, was also included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB, and he was also arrested in November last year. However, later on, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia.

THE CASE

Butt and Zia established a company namely “Air Avenue” in 2003; however, the name was later changed to Paragon City (Pvt) Limited.

On Dec 11, 2018, Khawaja brothers were detained by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail pleas.

The NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society’s fraud.