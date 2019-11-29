Rickshaw blast injures 10 in Lahore

LAHORE: At least 10 people were injured in an explosion that occurred in a rickshaw near Chauberji in Lahore on Friday.

According to a Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the blast occurred at around 11:25 am. Initial reports suggested that it was a cylinder explosion.

“Ten persons have been injured including the driver of the rickshaw. All sustained minor injuries. All injured were walking near the rickshaw at the time of the blast,” he said.

While there has been no confirmation on the cause but the spokesperson said a “terrorism angle” could not be ruled out at this stage.

According to police officials, there were also clear marks of ball bearings on the charred and mangled wreckage of the rickshaw. However, they said forensic teams and investigators are still working to ascertain the cause.

More details to follow