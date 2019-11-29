Punjab cabinet reshuffle on cards as PM Imran to arrive in Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit on Saturday, media reports said on Friday.

According to reports, Prime Minister Imran will chair a meeting of the parliamentary body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and will take it into confidence over the current political situation of the country.

“A reshuffle in the provincial cabinet will also be discussed in the meeting”, reports said citing sources.

The prime minister is scheduled to preside over a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House. He will hold separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

In his last visit on Oct 28, Prime Minister Imran had emphasized the early implementation of the local government system while directing to complete the plan in this regard on time.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Punjab Municipal Services Programme in Lahore, PM Imran had said, “The incumbent government has brought a revolution in Pakistan with the establishment of the local government system.”

He had maintained that their cities could be improved only with the implementation of an effective administrative system.