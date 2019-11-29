PML-N, PPP submit replies on ECP party funding questionnaire

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party on Friday submitted their replies on the questionnaire of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the party funding case.

The scrutiny committee of the ECP chaired by the director-general law met on Friday for an inquiry into the party funding of the PML-N and PPP.

Jahangir Jadoon, the PML-N counsel, appeared before the scrutiny committee and gave his arguments. He also submitted the reply of the questionnaire issued to the party by the election commission.

PPP’s Shehbaz Khosa advocate also appeared in a session of the ECP’s scrutiny committee and submitted the party’s reply over the queries of the election commission.

“We don’t have any company in the United States,” the PPP representative informed the committee to a question.

The ECP body will review the answers and details submitted by the two opposition parties.

The scrutiny committee has again summoned the counsels of the PML-N and the PPP on December 3 for a hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Farrukh Habib MNA, who also appeared in the scrutiny committee, said the PML-N has submitted reply of the ECP questionnaire on one page, “this brief reply of the billions of rupees transactions is not understandable,” he opined. “They have also to answer about the electoral expenditures”, he added.