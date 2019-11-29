Federal, Punjab bureaucracies undergo major overhaul yet again

–Wajid Zia appointed as FIA director general, ex-Punjab chief secretary Yousaf Khokhar posted as interior secretary

–Punjab sees reshuffling of several commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police officers

ISLAMABAD: It seems Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream to reform civil service and police force remains a distant dream as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has once again reshuffled the bureaucracy at the federal and provincial levels within 15 months of coming into power.

Imran was reportedly not happy with the bureaucracy, especially in Punjab, after he received complaints from party lawmakers in this regard.

PTI lawmakers and office-bearers have repeatedly expressed reservations that the civil servants, especially officials in direct public service departments, use delaying tactics to slow down the government initiatives.

Meanwhile, the PM also think the bureaucracy in Punjab, a bastion of the Sharif family, was using delay tactics to hamper his development agenda.

In the light of the complaints and a trailer of the transfers that saw the Punjab chief secretary and police chief losing their jobs, the government on Friday went full-throttle on the transfers.

The former chief secretary of Punjab, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, was given charge of the interior secretary. Waheedud Din has been appointed as the special secretary for interior.

Furthermore, Ali Raza Bhutta has been given the portfolio of poverty alleviation division secretary; Hasan Nasar Jami took over as aviation division secretary; Afzal Latif was appointed industry and production secretary, while Habibur Rehman Gilani was directed to take charge as railway secretary.

In addition to this, Dr Allah Buksh was appointed as secretary of the National Health Services; Imran Nazir Khan got charge of the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation as the managing director; Muhammad Ali Shahzad will assume duties as the special secretary of the Establishment Division, while Syed Pervaiz Abbas will head Economic Affairs Division in the capacity of a secretary. Moreover, the federal government appointed Dr Pervaiz Ahmad Khan as the IPCD secretary.

In services, the National Police Foundation got Ahmad Latif as its new managing director, whereas National Policy Academy’s commandant will be Muhammad Tahir. Mustaq Ahmad Mahr will be police chief of the Pakistan Railway after erstwhile IG Wajid Zia, who also headed the Panamagate JIT, was appointed the director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Industries Secretary Aamir Arshaf Khawaja was transferred to the Climate Change Division, whereas Aviation Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat, Sardar Ijaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar, Shaista Sohail and Bashir Ahmad were directed to report to the ED.

EAD Secretary Noor Ahmad was directed to report to the Establishment Division, while National Food Security Additional Secretary Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry was asked to join the petroleum division.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Tahir Khusnood were told to relieve their duties and report to the ED.

PUNJAB:

In Punjab, the government replaced at least 31 deputy commissioners, five regional police officers and seven district police officers apart from changes in the bureaucracy.

Shaukat Ali was appointed as additional chief secretary; Momin Agha as additional home secretary, Ali Murtaza as irrigation secretary, Babar Hayat became a senior member of the Board of Revenue; Nadeem Mahboob was appointed as housing secretary; Zafar Nasrullah was told to take charge as the secretary of the Higher Education Department; Imran Sikandar was appointed as secretary to the Punjab governor; Iram Bukhari as additional chief secretary for energy; and Hamid Yaqoob was asked to take charge of the Planning Commission.

Lodhi, who was told to report to the Establishment Division, was replaced by Saif Anjum, who took charge as Lahore’s new commissioner.

Similarly, Capt (r) Mahboob was appointed as the Rawalpindi commissioner, while Farah Masood, Shanul Haq and Ishrat Hussain took charge as commissioners of Sargodha, Multan, and Faisalabad, respectively.

In Punjab Police, the Punjab government reshuffled DPOs of Okara, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Attock.

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief secretary directed 18 police officers to assume new positions in different cities of the province.

Furthermore, Six PSP officers posted in Punjab were directed to report to the Establishment Division. The officers comprised Dr Moeen Masood, Capt (r) Atta Muhammad, Syed Ali Mohsin, Muhammad Maroof Masood Safdar, Maria Mehmood and Shakir Ahmad Shahid.

FBR:

The government also made some change in the Federal Board of Revenue by transferring Intelligence and Investigation DG Qaisar Iqbal to Rawalpindi regional office as the chief commissioner. The government, meanwhile, asked Dr Bashirullah Khan to take charge of the Intelligence and Investigation as its director-general.

With additional reporting by Shahab Omer in Lahore.