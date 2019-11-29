Parliamentary committee to interview new judges

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges headed by Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday amended the rules for appointment of judges.

As per the new amendments, the parliamentary committee can summon any nominated judge for interview. If the candidate fails to appear before the committee, his/her nomination for the post would be considered as rejected.

The process regarding rejected cases has also been introduced in new rules. The parliamentary committee has the right to form a sub-committee and if any member remains absent during three consecutive sessions, his/her membership will be cancelled.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new chairman of the committee will be appointed in the next session on December 4 for the next six months.