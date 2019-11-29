Pakistan to stand with oppressed Kashmiris come what may, Alvi says

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that Pakistan will never condone the blatant human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) at the hands of fascist Indian regime and will always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

He was talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Oman K.K. Ahsan Wagan, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President underscored that all High Commissioners/Ambassadors must highlight the true perspective of Kashmir issue and Indian oppression there.

He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its fraternal relations with Oman and was keen to further enhance these brotherly relations in all spheres.

The President, however, mentioned that the current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate with the true potential, adding there was a need to diversify the bilateral trade.

He said since Pakistan had the potential of exporting food items, construction materials, leather and surgical goods to Oman, the Ambassador-designate should endeavour to promote the economic and commercial interests in Oman and utilize existing institutional mechanisms.

The President directed the Ambassador-designate to make efforts for holding regular interactions through established mechanisms of Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Commission which would promote and expand bilateral ties in diverse fields.

He hoped that the Ambassador-designate would endeavour to further strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The President highlighted that the presence of the Pakistani community in Oman was a living bridge between the two countries, adding they took pride that the Pakistani community had been making a valuable contribution to the development of Oman.

Mentioning Pakistan’s huge potential in tourism, he directed the Ambassador-designate to work for the promotion of this sector and to also make efforts to utilize Pakistani labour to meet Oman’s requirements of skilled and professional manpower.

Opportunities in the employment of Pakistani workers in banking, health, education, petroleum and food sectors may be increased, he added.

The President wished the Ambassador-designate a successful stay in Oman and hoped that his tenure will bring more vigour and energy to the bilateral relations between the two countries.