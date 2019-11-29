More blows for industry

Wheat, power price hikes will exact a high cost

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved a further increase in the wheat support price, while the federal government has approved an increase in the electricity tariff. Both steps will further batter an already battered industry. Even before this latest round of increases, industry was already in trouble, with shutdowns and layoffs rife, the product of a slowdown caused by a multitude of factors, virtually all caused by government action, like massive and precipitate devaluation, increased taxation in the last budget, hikes in the interest rate which show no sign of being reversed and generally sluggish demand. Industry is all the more important for this government as a job creator after it announced that it would not be doling out jobs, with the view freely being expressed by government stalwarts that job creation took place in the private sector, not in government service.

However, the government should realise that the price hike it has imposed, though supposedly for a year, will probably not come off. It has been imposed because of the commitment to the IMF to reduce circular debt, but its impact on the economy will be across the board and far-reaching. Domestic consumers will get higher bills, while industrial and commercial consumers will also. These are not necessarily fat cats, but anyone who uses electricity in his work, like the corner shop, or the tailor in the neighbourhood market. Then there is the increase in the price of all agricultural products. The State Bank Governor has said that hardships will only last for a year. Here we have an increase with its effect lasting well into 2020-2021. When will such surprises stop?

Some might argue that the increase in the wheat support price would compensate for that, but it must not be forgotten that the increase only came after hectic lobbying by farmers, who are also well represented on both Treasury and Opposition benches in Parliament. This will drive up the wheat price, with this hike adding to the power tariff woes that consumers will face. This will add to the woes of industry as hard-pressed workers demand more wages, which will only come from higher prices. With Pakistan trying to attract foreign investment because of its cheap labour, this will not work.