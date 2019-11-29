Ministry increases traffic violation ticket on highways

LAHORE: The fine on speeding, traffic violation and dangerous driving on motorways and the national highways has been increased, said a notification on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Communication Ministry, fine on speeding cars and motorcyclists has been increased to Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 respectively.

Rs10,000 fine will be charged from drivers of the commercial vehicles, while a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on overloading.

Car drivers and motorcyclists would pay a fine of Rs5,000 on dangerous driving while Rs 10,000 would be charged from drivers of heavy-duty vehicles on the same offense.

Motorcyclists and car drivers will have to pay a fine of Rs1,000 on overtaking and wrong U-turn and Rs3,000 will be charged from drivers of the commercial vehicles for the same traffic violation, the notification read.

Fine of Rs1,500 will be charged from drivers of cars over not fixing seatbelt while driving and Rs3,000 will be paid by the drivers of commercial vehicles for the same misdemeanor.

With an aim to safeguard commuters, motorway authority had banned CNG and LPG vehicles from running on roads under their jurisdiction, in August.

The authorities had maintained that due to the risk accompanying CNG and LPG vehicles is the reason to ban vehicles running on the fuel types.