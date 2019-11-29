Marriyum Aurangzeb lashes out at PM for using NAB to target opposition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that her party would be ruling the country if the Results Transmission System (RTS) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) hadn’t failed.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, she said that the country is being ruled by a mafia, alleging that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using his office to target the opposition.

The PML-N spokesperson said that not a single penny of corruption could be proved against party president Shehbaz Sharif and that no reference could be filed against him even after the passage of six months.

Marriyum said that Shehbaz Sharif’s businesses are being run by members of his family and everyone related to the businesses is being arrested.

She demanded that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal take notice of the fact that the anti-graft watchdog’s attentions have once again diverted towards the PML-N to serve the interests of the ruling party.

Earlier, while reacting to the premier’s remark, she said that PM Imran Khan’s statement is synonymous with showing anger after getting embarrassed, adding that no corruption case has been proven against PML-N till date.

“The Supreme Court pointed out the government’s ineptitude time and again. PM Imran is trying to put blame of his own mistakes on others as always. Pakistan is getting unsafe due to the prime minister’s incompetency and lies,” she said.