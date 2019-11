Govt makes massive reshuffle in police hierarchy

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday made massive changes within the police hierarchy as newly sworn-in IGP Shoaib Dastagir issued orders for the transfer of over 19 police officials.

According to the notification issued by Punjab police, Umer Saeed Malik was appointed as DPO Okara, AIG Admin and Security CPO Lahore Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan was appointed as DPO Jhang.

SP Investigations –I Lahore Quddus Baig was appointed DPO Bahawalnagar, SSP Investigation Faisalabad Syed Nadeem Abbas was appointed DPO Muzaffargarh, SSP RO CTD Lahore Muhammad Shoaib Ashraf was appointed DPO Bahawalpur, SP Telecommunications Punjab Muntazzir Mehdi was appointed DPO Rahim Yar Khan, SP Headquarters Traffic Punjab Ammara Athar was appointed DPO Sargodha, AIG Development CPO Punjab Muhammad Hassan Iqbal was appointed DPO Attock, DPO Okara Jahangir Nadeem was made Battalion Commander 7 PC Lahore, DPO Jhang Atta ur Rehman was made SP Investigation –I, Investigation Branch Punjab.

DPO Bahawalnagar Muhammad Anwar Khaitran was made AIG Admin and Security CPO Punjab, DPO Muzaffargarh Sadiq Ali was made SSP Telecommunications Punjab, DPO Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan Virk was made SSP RO CTD,DPO Rahim Yar Khan Ameer Taimur was made SSP Special Branch Multan region, SSP Special Branch Multan Region Habib Ullah Khan was appointed to the central police office in Lahore, DPO Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera was made PSO 2IG Punjab, Muhammad Abdul Qadir Qamar was made SPP Headquarters Traffic Punjab, DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari was made AIG Development CPO Punjab. Muhammad Asim was appointed SSP Investigation Faisalabad.