GUJRANWALA: Punjab police on Friday arrested five members of a gang who were involved in robbing Rs10 million rupees from the house of a government employee.

According to CPO Moeen Masood, the accused robbed Rana Asif’s house last month. Police recovered 25 million rupees and 30 tola gold along with weapons from the gang.

CPO Masood further said that the accused have confessed to other crimes as well.