‘Fake parliament’ can’t legislate on army chief’s extension, Fazl says

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the top military leadership was dragged and demeaned in the courts due to incompetence of the incumbent rulers, adding that the ‘fake parliament’ cannot carry out sensitive legislation relating to the reappointment or extension in tenure of the army chief.

In a short order on Thursday, a Supreme Court-bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa had given the government six months to legislate and iron out the lacunae in the reappointment or extension of tenure of a chief of army staff (COAS) through an act of parliament.

Addressing a protest rally in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office here, Maulana Fazl said the government is “not only illegal but also does not have the capability to take legal action”.

Fazl said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was running away from its own accountability in the foreign funding case, being heard by the ECP. He advised the national election watchdog to satisfy the masses and take the case to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

He also lashed out at the federal government over the country’s crippling economy. “Those who promised 10 million jobs are shutting down 400 departments. They have made tens of thousands lose their livelihoods and claim tomatoes and beans are available to masses in Rs17 and Rs5 per kg, respectively.”

The firebrand cleric, who led a massive anti-government march dubbed as ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad earlier this month, said the movement would continue until the government was ousted and fresh polls were announced.

The Azadi marchers had demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and free and fair election in the country. The days-long sit-in was eventually called off after the government paid no heed to its demand and the opposition parties, led by JUI-F, moved onto ‘Plan B’.

However, the plan to block major thoroughfares of the country did not last long either and the party then decided to approach the election commission.